Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 92,145 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,345,166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 92,145 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $318,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dividend Assets Capital LLC boosted its stake in CMS Energy by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 4,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in CMS Energy by 35.5% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in CMS Energy by 3.0% in the third quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 6,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in CMS Energy by 0.4% in the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 54,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,244,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seeyond lifted its stake in CMS Energy by 0.4% in the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 45,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total value of $211,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CMS has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.40.

Shares of CMS opened at $63.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.25. CMS Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $53.19 and a 1-year high of $65.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. This is an increase from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is presently 57.81%.

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

