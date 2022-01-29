Geode Capital Management LLC Has $271.73 Million Stake in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 2.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,933,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 294,385 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AES were worth $271,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of AES by 4.7% in the second quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 11,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in AES by 2.5% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in AES by 1.9% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 35,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in AES by 5.1% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. Finally, Hoylecohen LLC increased its position in AES by 0.7% during the third quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 105,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,399,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

AES stock opened at $22.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.22. The AES Co. has a 52-week low of $21.54 and a 52-week high of $29.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.05. The firm has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.77, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.85.

AES (NYSE:AES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. AES had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 29.19%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The AES Co. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.158 per share. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. This is a positive change from AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. AES’s payout ratio is 77.92%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of AES from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AES from $31.50 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of AES in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AES has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.17.

In other AES news, CEO Andres Gluski sold 524,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total transaction of $12,472,871.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU and Corporate and Other.

