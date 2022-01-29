Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 16,525 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 0.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,321,477 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,525 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $350,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1,251.1% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,189 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 24,190 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,664,000 after purchasing an additional 3,165 shares during the last quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,313 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 179.3% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 13,235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 8,497 shares during the last quarter. 89.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Darden Restaurants news, Director M Shan Atkins sold 3,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total value of $471,916.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 76,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.38, for a total value of $11,691,355.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DRI opened at $138.52 on Friday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.62 and a fifty-two week high of $164.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $17.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $144.59 and a 200-day moving average of $146.66.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last issued its earnings results on Friday, December 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 10.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.95%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DRI. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $172.50 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $162.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $154.00 price target (down from $156.00) on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.78.

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

