Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 96,378 Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,339,626 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 96,378 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $309,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of J. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,086,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,481,000 after purchasing an additional 504,294 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 902,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,622,000 after buying an additional 251,986 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 177.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 227,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,313,000 after buying an additional 145,300 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. raised its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 193.8% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 208,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,854,000 after buying an additional 137,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 325,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,406,000 after buying an additional 115,999 shares during the last quarter. 85.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Jacobs Engineering Group alerts:

J has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jacobs Engineering Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.89.

In other news, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 98,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.76, for a total transaction of $14,392,196.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 73,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.74, for a total value of $10,738,851.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:J opened at $128.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $137.52 and a 200 day moving average of $136.37. The company has a market cap of $16.58 billion, a PE ratio of 40.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.05 and a 12-month high of $149.55.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 3.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. This is an increase from Jacobs Engineering Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.25%.

About Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People & Places Solutions segments. The Critical Mission Solutions provides a full spectrum of cyber, data analytics, systems and software application integration and consulting services.

Further Reading: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding J? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J).

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.