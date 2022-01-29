Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 206,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 150,000 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Genworth Financial were worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 354.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 6,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 5,370 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 68.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Genworth Financial alerts:

Shares of GNW stock opened at $3.83 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.00. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.81 and a 1 year high of $4.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter. Genworth Financial had a return on equity of 5.01% and a net margin of 12.06%.

In related news, CEO Thomas J. Mcinerney sold 150,000 shares of Genworth Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.38, for a total transaction of $657,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Genworth Financial Profile

Genworth Financial, Inc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of insurance, wealth management, investment and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products predominantly insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans.

Recommended Story: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW).

Receive News & Ratings for Genworth Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genworth Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.