Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.66 Billion

Analysts expect Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) to post sales of $4.66 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Genuine Parts’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.59 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.75 billion. Genuine Parts reported sales of $4.25 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Genuine Parts will report full-year sales of $18.73 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $18.66 billion to $18.81 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $19.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.29 billion to $20.67 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Genuine Parts.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GPC shares. Truist Financial started coverage on Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on Genuine Parts from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.86.

Shares of GPC stock traded up $0.44 on Wednesday, hitting $130.33. 625,168 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 605,609. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Genuine Parts has a 12 month low of $93.62 and a 12 month high of $142.97. The stock has a market cap of $18.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $134.92 and a 200 day moving average of $129.62.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.815 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 57.90%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Country Trust Bank increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 376.2% in the fourth quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 34.8% in the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 337 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 323.8% in the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. 75.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

