Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Shares Acquired by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Genpact were worth $726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Genpact by 3.3% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 464,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,091,000 after acquiring an additional 14,712 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Genpact by 9.0% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 28,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares during the last quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Genpact by 1.4% during the third quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 211,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,064,000 after purchasing an additional 2,884 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Genpact by 86.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,091,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $149,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Icon Advisers Inc. Co. lifted its stake in Genpact by 26.9% in the third quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 93,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,461,000 after buying an additional 19,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Genpact alerts:

Shares of G stock opened at $48.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. Genpact Limited has a twelve month low of $38.28 and a twelve month high of $54.03. The company has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.41.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Genpact had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 9.52%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Genpact Limited will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Genpact from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Genpact from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Genpact in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Genpact has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.50.

In related news, SVP Heather White sold 15,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total value of $792,888.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Balkrishan Kalra sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total value of $253,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Genpact Company Profile

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).

See Also: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Genpact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genpact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.