Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Holdings Decreased by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 252 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Genpact were worth $733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Genpact by 284.2% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 826 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Genpact during the second quarter valued at $109,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Genpact during the second quarter valued at $127,000. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Genpact during the second quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Genpact during the second quarter valued at $249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Balkrishan Kalra sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total value of $253,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Heather White sold 15,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total value of $792,888.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:G opened at $48.73 on Friday. Genpact Limited has a fifty-two week low of $38.28 and a fifty-two week high of $54.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Genpact had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 9.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Genpact Limited will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Genpact from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Genpact from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Genpact in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Genpact presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.50.

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).

