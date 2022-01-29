Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lessened its position in shares of Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,244 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 8,091 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Genesis Energy were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Genesis Energy by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,407,163 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $132,437,000 after buying an additional 244,321 shares during the last quarter. RR Advisors LLC raised its stake in Genesis Energy by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. RR Advisors LLC now owns 5,923,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $68,759,000 after purchasing an additional 173,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Genesis Energy by 70.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,875,388 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $21,774,000 after purchasing an additional 773,392 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Genesis Energy by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 622,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,221,000 after purchasing an additional 311,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Genesis Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,714,000. 66.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GEL. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Genesis Energy in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genesis Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Genesis Energy from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Genesis Energy from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Capital One Financial cut Genesis Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Shares of NYSE:GEL opened at $11.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.49, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.27. Genesis Energy, L.P. has a 1 year low of $5.90 and a 1 year high of $13.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 2.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.25.

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.26). Genesis Energy had a negative return on equity of 22.46% and a negative net margin of 9.11%. The firm had revenue of $518.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.36) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Genesis Energy, L.P. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. Genesis Energy’s payout ratio is currently -28.71%.

Genesis Energy Company Profile

Genesis Energy LP engages in the provision of midstream services and produces natural soda ash. It operates through the following segments: Offshore Pipeline Transportation, Sodium Minerals and Sulfur Services, Onshore Facilities and Transportation, and Marine Transportation. The Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment owns interests in crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations through its offshore pipeline transportation segment.

