General Electric (NYSE:GE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

General Electric (NYSE:GE) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $119.69.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of General Electric from $119.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of General Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $108.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company.

Get General Electric alerts:

NYSE:GE traded up $2.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $92.10. The company had a trading volume of 6,476,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,210,613. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. General Electric has a 52 week low of $85.12 and a 52 week high of $116.17. The firm has a market cap of $101.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -177.12, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $96.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.32.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.07. General Electric had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. The business had revenue of $20.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -61.54%.

In related news, Director Leslie Seidman purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $100.59 per share, for a total transaction of $100,590.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,267,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its holdings in General Electric by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 140,532 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 4,169 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in General Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at about $943,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in General Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in General Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at about $279,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

About General Electric

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

See Also: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.