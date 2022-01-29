Genel Energy (LON:GENL) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $137.48

Genel Energy plc (LON:GENL) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 137.48 ($1.85) and traded as high as GBX 153 ($2.06). Genel Energy shares last traded at GBX 149.40 ($2.02), with a volume of 193,795 shares changing hands.

GENL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Genel Energy from GBX 213 ($2.87) to GBX 192 ($2.59) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Genel Energy from GBX 215 ($2.90) to GBX 195 ($2.63) and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, upped their target price on Genel Energy from GBX 205 ($2.77) to GBX 215 ($2.90) and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 133.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 137.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.91. The stock has a market cap of £415.78 million and a PE ratio of -15.24.

In other Genel Energy news, insider Bill Higgs sold 240,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 69 ($0.93), for a total transaction of £165,642.09 ($223,478.26).

Genel Energy plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the oil and gas exploration and production activities. It operates through two segments, Production and Pre-production. The Production segment holds interest in oil producing fields on the Tawke PSC (Tawke and Peshkabir), the Taq Taq PSC, and Sarta PSC located in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq.

