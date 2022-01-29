Genaro Network 24 Hour Volume Hits $4.99 Million (GNX)

Genaro Network (CURRENCY:GNX) traded 15.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 29th. One Genaro Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0165 or 0.00000043 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Genaro Network has traded up 68.5% against the U.S. dollar. Genaro Network has a total market cap of $10.72 million and $4.99 million worth of Genaro Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Genaro Network Coin Profile

Genaro Network (CRYPTO:GNX) is a coin. It was first traded on September 27th, 2017. Genaro Network’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins. Genaro Network’s official website is genaro.network . Genaro Network’s official Twitter account is @GenaroNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Genaro Network is /r/GenaroNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Genaro Network is medium.com/genaro-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Genaro Network is an Ethereum-based storage network, providing blockchain developers a one-stop solution to deploy smart contracts and store data simultaneously. One of the major components of the Hub is the Genaro Accelerator, a resident incubation and acceleration platform that supports the creation of the DAPPS that utilize the Genaro Network. It provides mentorship, technical expertise, marketing support, and community funding to allow the teams and projects to grow. GNX is an ERC20 token that powers Genaro Network. “

Buying and Selling Genaro Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genaro Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Genaro Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Genaro Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

