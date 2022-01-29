Gameswap (GSWAP) Market Cap Reaches $19.30 Million

Gameswap (CURRENCY:GSWAP) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. In the last seven days, Gameswap has traded 28.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Gameswap coin can currently be purchased for about $1.72 or 0.00004595 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Gameswap has a market capitalization of $19.30 million and approximately $74,143.00 worth of Gameswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Gameswap alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002667 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00004444 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001139 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002667 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.18 or 0.00043147 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.42 or 0.00107805 BTC.

About Gameswap

GSWAP is a coin. It was first traded on October 30th, 2020. Gameswap’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,202,090 coins. The official website for Gameswap is www.gameswap.org . Gameswap’s official Twitter account is @GameswapDEX and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GameSwap is a P2P in-game asset exchange leveraging Ethereum standards for fungible and non-fungible tokens (NFTs) that enables millions of gamers to easily trade and cash-out in-game assets with crypto, in a neutral platform that they govern and own. Powered by DeFi and the GSWAP token. “

Gameswap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gameswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gameswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gameswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gameswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gameswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.