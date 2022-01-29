FY2024 Earnings Estimate for DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) Issued By Truist Financial

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) – Equities researchers at Truist Financial raised their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of DoubleVerify in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 26th. Truist Financial analyst Y. Squali now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.80 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.68. Truist Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DoubleVerify from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of DoubleVerify from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Cannonball Research started coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of DoubleVerify from $41.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Shares of NYSE:DV opened at $24.38 on Friday. DoubleVerify has a 52 week low of $21.94 and a 52 week high of $48.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.00.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $83.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.77 million. DoubleVerify had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 4.20%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Providence Equity Partners L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,684,176,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify during the 2nd quarter valued at about $283,788,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify during the 2nd quarter valued at about $138,997,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,680,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,416,000 after buying an additional 201,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,359,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,204,000 after buying an additional 125,734 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

In other DoubleVerify news, COO Matthew F. Mclaughlin sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.98, for a total value of $979,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Matthew F. Mclaughlin sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.12, for a total transaction of $482,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 80,837 shares of company stock valued at $2,278,283. 5.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc offers a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics. The company offers DV Authentic Ad, a metric of digital media quality that evaluates the existence of fraud, brand safety, viewability, and geography for each digital ad; DV Authentic Attention solution that provides exposure and engagement predictive analytics to drive campaign performance; and Custom Contextual solution, which allows advertisers to match their ads to relevant content to maximize user engagement and drive campaign performance.

