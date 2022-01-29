FY2023 EPS Estimates for Microsoft Co. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) – Analysts at Oppenheimer upped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Microsoft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 26th. Oppenheimer analyst T. Horan now expects that the software giant will post earnings per share of $11.26 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $10.45. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on MSFT. Jefferies Financial Group set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $376.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $410.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $354.47.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $308.26 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $323.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $309.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $2.31 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.86. Microsoft has a twelve month low of $224.26 and a twelve month high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 45.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. TFO TDC LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 6,566.7% in the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Yale University acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 54,757 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.28, for a total value of $18,194,655.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Teri List sold 1,650 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total transaction of $552,585.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 530,699 shares of company stock valued at $181,312,457 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.74%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

Read More: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.