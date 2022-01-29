FY2022 EPS Estimates for Bank of Marin Bancorp Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:BMRC)

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Bank of Marin Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 24th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now anticipates that the bank will earn $2.61 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.26.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BMRC. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of BMRC stock opened at $36.95 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.07 and its 200-day moving average is $36.32. The stock has a market cap of $591.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 0.76. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 52-week low of $30.69 and a 52-week high of $42.00.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a net margin of 28.64% and a return on equity of 9.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

In other Bank of Marin Bancorp news, Director Russell A. Colombo sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total transaction of $336,870.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BMRC. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 776.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,104 shares of the bank’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 8,065 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $312,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 449,988 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,354,000 after acquiring an additional 10,360 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.93% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Company Profile

Bank of Marin Bancorp is a bank holding company, which operates through the Bank of Marin, provides financial services to customers. It offers traditional community banking activities and wealth management and trust services; personal and business checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; health savings accounts; certificate of deposit account registry services; insured cash sweep and demand deposit marketplace accounts.

