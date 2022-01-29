FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. Issued By Cantor Fitzgerald (NASDAQ:PACB)

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Pacific Biosciences of California in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst R. Osborn forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($1.18) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $34.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.93 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 30.39% and a negative return on equity of 29.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:PACB opened at $10.06 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.24 and a 200 day moving average of $24.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.90 and a beta of 1.14. Pacific Biosciences of California has a 12 month low of $9.04 and a 12 month high of $53.69. The company has a current ratio of 20.32, a quick ratio of 19.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

In other Pacific Biosciences of California news, insider Peter Fromen sold 19,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.30, for a total value of $281,996.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Oene Mark Van sold 41,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total transaction of $590,260.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,196,904 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $636,346,000 after acquiring an additional 430,821 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 14,836,494 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $518,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924,799 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,348,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $238,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215,677 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,348,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $236,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,777,304 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $306,942,000 after acquiring an additional 840,179 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and sale of an integrated platform for genetic analysis. The firm’s products and services include PacBio sequel system, consumables, analytical software and single molecule real-time (SMRT) compatible products. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

