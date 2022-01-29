FY2022 Earnings Estimate for BankUnited, Inc. Issued By Seaport Res Ptn (NYSE:BKU)

BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn raised their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for BankUnited in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 26th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Bishop now expects that the financial services provider will earn $3.86 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.52. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for BankUnited’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.06 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.09 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BKU. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded BankUnited from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler downgraded BankUnited from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised BankUnited from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on BankUnited from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on BankUnited from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BankUnited presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.78.

NYSE BKU opened at $41.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.80. BankUnited has a fifty-two week low of $34.44 and a fifty-two week high of $50.71.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.19. BankUnited had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 34.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BKU. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of BankUnited by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,403,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,659,000 after acquiring an additional 655,876 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of BankUnited by 1,430.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 574,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,516,000 after acquiring an additional 536,745 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BankUnited during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $22,740,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BankUnited during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $21,947,000. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of BankUnited during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,698,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.00%.

BankUnited, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary, BankUnited, N.A.. Its services include corporate banking services, commercial real estate, treasury management, business checking accounts, business online banking solutions, and home mortgages.

