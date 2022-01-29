FY2021 EPS Estimates for GasLog Partners LP Cut by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:GLOP)

GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of GasLog Partners in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now forecasts that the shipping company will earn $1.39 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.46. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $6.50 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for GasLog Partners’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The shipping company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.07). GasLog Partners had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 28.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GasLog Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.75.

Shares of NYSE:GLOP opened at $3.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $191.43 million, a PE ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 2.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.46 and its 200 day moving average is $4.53. GasLog Partners has a 52 week low of $2.46 and a 52 week high of $5.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. GasLog Partners’s payout ratio is 2.90%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of GasLog Partners by 30.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,199,770 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,427,000 after buying an additional 277,391 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of GasLog Partners by 58.7% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,183,989 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,369,000 after buying an additional 438,052 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GasLog Partners during the second quarter valued at about $1,378,000. Lonestar Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GasLog Partners during the third quarter valued at about $1,600,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of GasLog Partners by 6.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 227,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,157,000 after buying an additional 14,258 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.67% of the company’s stock.

GasLog Partners Company Profile

GasLog Partners LP engages in the operation and acquisition of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, which engages in LNG transportation under multi-year charters. The company was founded on January 23, 2014 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

