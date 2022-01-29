FY2021 EPS Estimates for Continental Resources, Inc. Decreased by Piper Sandler (NYSE:CLR)

Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Continental Resources in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lear now forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $4.61 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.67. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Continental Resources’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.06 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.11 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.15 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.02 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.34 EPS.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20. Continental Resources had a net margin of 17.84% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS.

CLR has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective (down previously from $43.00) on shares of Continental Resources in a research note on Friday, December 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Siebert Williams Shank downgraded shares of Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $63.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Continental Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.93.

Shares of Continental Resources stock opened at $51.99 on Friday. Continental Resources has a 1 year low of $18.92 and a 1 year high of $55.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $19.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 3.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. This is an increase from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.40%.

In related news, Director Ellis L. Mccain purchased 10,000 shares of Continental Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.15 per share, for a total transaction of $481,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Harold Hamm purchased 117,020 shares of Continental Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.33 per share, with a total value of $5,070,476.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 362,520 shares of company stock valued at $16,359,012 over the last ninety days. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLR. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Continental Resources during the second quarter worth about $207,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Continental Resources by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 417,181 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $15,865,000 after acquiring an additional 81,416 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,208 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 240.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 41,017 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after buying an additional 28,964 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,120 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.02% of the company’s stock.

About Continental Resources

Continental Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies. The company was founded by Harold G.

