FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Pembina Pipeline Co. Issued By National Bank Financial (NYSE:PBA)

Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) – National Bank Financial cut their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Pembina Pipeline in a report issued on Tuesday, January 25th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now anticipates that the pipeline company will earn $2.46 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.49. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Pembina Pipeline’s FY2023 earnings at $2.54 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.58 EPS.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

PBA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$45.00 to C$44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$45.00 price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Friday, November 5th. CIBC downgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.63.

Shares of Pembina Pipeline stock opened at $31.15 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $17.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -129.79, a PEG ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.54. Pembina Pipeline has a one year low of $25.38 and a one year high of $34.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.62.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter. Pembina Pipeline had a negative net margin of 0.71% and a positive return on equity of 12.19%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 75.2% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 585,972 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $17,772,000 after purchasing an additional 251,483 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 117,861 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,578,000 after purchasing an additional 10,374 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the 4th quarter worth about $51,667,000. Baskin Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 196,957 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,971,000 after purchasing an additional 12,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,211 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. 53.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 25th will be paid a $0.164 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 24th. This represents a $1.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.32%. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is -829.13%.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

Further Reading: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.