Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its position in Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) by 78.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,808 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Funko were worth $116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FNKO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Funko by 763.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Funko during the first quarter worth $85,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Funko by 93.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,976 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Funko by 144.8% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,626 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in Funko by 11.1% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FNKO opened at $16.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $849.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Funko, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.63 and a 52 week high of $27.20.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.12. Funko had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The business had revenue of $267.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Funko, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FNKO shares. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Funko from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Funko from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.77.

In related news, CEO Brian Richard Mariotti sold 24,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.87, for a total value of $491,345.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gino Dellomo sold 128,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total transaction of $2,358,001.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 208,462 shares of company stock valued at $3,920,902 in the last three months. 14.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Funko Profile

Funko, Inc engages in designing, sourcing and distribution of licensed pop culture products. Its product lines include media and entertainment content, which comprises movies, TV shows, video games, music and sports. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Everett, WA.

