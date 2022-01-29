FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) Issues Earnings Results

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $30.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.55 million. FS Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 28.88%.

NASDAQ FSBW traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $33.62. 5,577 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,967. FS Bancorp has a 12 month low of $26.81 and a 12 month high of $36.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.07. The company has a market cap of $275.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from FS Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. FS Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.07%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered FS Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd.

In other news, insider Dennis V. O’leary sold 5,220 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total transaction of $185,205.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Dennis V. O’leary sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.21, for a total value of $176,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,320 shares of company stock valued at $543,071 in the last quarter. Insiders own 11.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of FS Bancorp by 102.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 79,024 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,736,000 after purchasing an additional 40,075 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of FS Bancorp by 12.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,199 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of FS Bancorp by 34.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,855 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of FS Bancorp by 119.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,713 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 6,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FS Bancorp by 25.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 11,619 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.05% of the company’s stock.

FS Bancorp Company Profile

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services through its subsidiary. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking, and Home Lending segments. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment focuses on diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, automated teller machines (ATM), online banking platforms, mobile banking apps, and telephone banking.

