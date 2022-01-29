FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) Raises Dividend to $0.20 Per Share

FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the bank on Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This is an increase from FS Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

FS Bancorp has raised its dividend by 54.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. FS Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 16.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect FS Bancorp to earn $3.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.4%.

NASDAQ FSBW traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,967. The stock has a market cap of $275.25 million, a PE ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.96. FS Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $26.81 and a fifty-two week high of $36.85.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $30.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.55 million. FS Bancorp had a net margin of 28.88% and a return on equity of 16.85%. Equities analysts expect that FS Bancorp will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FS Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd.

In related news, insider Dennis V. O’leary sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.21, for a total value of $176,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Dennis V. O’leary sold 5,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total transaction of $185,205.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,320 shares of company stock worth $543,071. Insiders own 11.26% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in FS Bancorp by 251.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,026 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in FS Bancorp by 89.9% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,908 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in FS Bancorp by 8.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,333 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of FS Bancorp by 102.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,781 shares of the bank’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 3,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of FS Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $312,000. 58.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About FS Bancorp

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services through its subsidiary. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking, and Home Lending segments. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment focuses on diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, automated teller machines (ATM), online banking platforms, mobile banking apps, and telephone banking.

