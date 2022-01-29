Front Street Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,116,541 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Front Street Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 87.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 161,891 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,116,541 shares during the quarter. General Electric accounts for about 3.2% of Front Street Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Front Street Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $16,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Group LLC increased its stake in General Electric by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 7,454 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Hillman Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of General Electric by 1.7% during the second quarter. Hillman Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,379 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 38,900 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its holdings in General Electric by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 11,890 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its stake in General Electric by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 28,867 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Leslie Seidman purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $100.59 per share, with a total value of $100,590.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of General Electric from $119.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research upped their target price on General Electric from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $124.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded General Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.69.

NYSE:GE opened at $92.10 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $96.63 and its 200 day moving average is $101.32. The firm has a market cap of $101.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -177.12, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.80. General Electric has a 52-week low of $85.12 and a 52-week high of $116.17.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.07. General Electric had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. The firm had revenue of $20.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. General Electric’s payout ratio is -61.54%.

About General Electric

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

