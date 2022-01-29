Front Street Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Front Street Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,020 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 0.6% of Front Street Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Front Street Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 24.4% during the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,045,000 after acquiring an additional 11,392 shares during the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth $7,136,000. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 81,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares during the last quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.4% during the second quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. now owns 45,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,010,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.2% during the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 12,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.32% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, December 6th. Berenberg Bank set a $125.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.74.

Shares of JPM opened at $146.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $158.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.28. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $128.19 and a fifty-two week high of $172.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $433.27 billion, a PE ratio of 9.55, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 38.00%. The company had revenue of $29.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.79 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.06%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

