Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Shares Down 4.8% Following Analyst Downgrade

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)’s stock price traded down 4.8% during trading on Friday after Wolfe Research lowered their price target on the stock from $47.00 to $45.00. Wolfe Research currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Freeport-McMoRan traded as low as $34.94 and last traded at $35.31. 1,209,980 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 20,915,904 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.10.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Argus increased their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.65.

In other news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 67,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total value of $2,619,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 202,701 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total transaction of $7,441,153.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter worth $326,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter valued at about $253,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter valued at about $248,000. LVZ Inc. lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 12,608 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter worth about $206,632,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.08% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $52.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.36.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.41%.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile (NYSE:FCX)

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

