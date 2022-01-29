Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Sold by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia reduced its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 198,713 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 151,345 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $6,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FCX. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 13.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 269,685 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $10,008,000 after purchasing an additional 31,479 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 45.5% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 120,662 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $4,478,000 after acquiring an additional 37,721 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Oarsman Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 30.6% in the second quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 48,405 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 11,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 54.1% in the second quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC now owns 53,157 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after acquiring an additional 18,657 shares during the last quarter. 76.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FCX. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Argus upped their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.50 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.65.

Shares of NYSE:FCX opened at $36.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $52.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.08. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.51 and a 52 week high of $46.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.36.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The business’s revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. Analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.41%.

In other news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 67,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total value of $2,619,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 202,701 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total value of $7,441,153.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

