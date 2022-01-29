Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) by 28.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,518 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in FOX were worth $1,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FOX. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of FOX during the third quarter worth $30,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FOX during the third quarter worth $33,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FOX during the third quarter worth $38,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of FOX by 29.1% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC lifted its position in shares of FOX by 437.2% during the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. 22.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOX opened at $36.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.54. The firm has a market cap of $20.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 1.18. Fox Co. has a 12-month low of $28.98 and a 12-month high of $42.14.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.08. FOX had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 14.71%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Macquarie reduced their target price on shares of FOX from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of FOX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of FOX from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, FOX has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.75.

FOX Profile

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

