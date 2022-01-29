Fortis (NYSE:FTS) PT Raised to C$61.00 at Scotiabank

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$60.00 to C$61.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
FTS has been the subject of several other research reports. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$58.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Fortis from C$58.00 to C$57.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Wolfe Research cut shares of Fortis from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Fortis in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Fortis from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.67.
FTS stock opened at $46.83 on Thursday. Fortis has a 52 week low of $38.49 and a 52 week high of $48.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.53.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortis by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in Fortis by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 19,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortis by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Fortis by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fortis by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. 47.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Fortis Company Profile
Fortis, Inc is an international electric and gas utility holding company. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Utilities and Non-Regulated. The Regulated Utilities segment comprises of ITC, which contains mainly of the electric transmission operations of the ITC regulated operating subsidiaries; UNS Energy that offers vertically integrated utility services; Central Hudson, which provides regulated electric and gas T&D utility services; FortisBC Energy distributes natural gas in British Columbia; FortisAlberta, which involves in the ownership and operation of regulated electricity distribution facilities; FortisBC Electric includes the ownership of hydroelectric generating plants, high voltage transmission lines, and a large network of distribution assets; and Other Electric that contains utilities in the eastern Canada and Caribbean.
