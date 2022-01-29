Fortis (NYSE:FTS) PT Raised to C$61.00 at Scotiabank

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$60.00 to C$61.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

FTS has been the subject of several other research reports. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$58.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Fortis from C$58.00 to C$57.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Wolfe Research cut shares of Fortis from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Fortis in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Fortis from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.67.

FTS stock opened at $46.83 on Thursday. Fortis has a 52 week low of $38.49 and a 52 week high of $48.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.53.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. Fortis had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Fortis will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortis by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in Fortis by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 19,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortis by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Fortis by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fortis by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. 47.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fortis, Inc is an international electric and gas utility holding company. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Utilities and Non-Regulated. The Regulated Utilities segment comprises of ITC, which contains mainly of the electric transmission operations of the ITC regulated operating subsidiaries; UNS Energy that offers vertically integrated utility services; Central Hudson, which provides regulated electric and gas T&D utility services; FortisBC Energy distributes natural gas in British Columbia; FortisAlberta, which involves in the ownership and operation of regulated electricity distribution facilities; FortisBC Electric includes the ownership of hydroelectric generating plants, high voltage transmission lines, and a large network of distribution assets; and Other Electric that contains utilities in the eastern Canada and Caribbean.

