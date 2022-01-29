Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,562 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Vodafone Group by 52.3% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 63,902 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 21,932 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 98.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,600,571 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $55,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783,694 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Vodafone Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 28.7% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,580,161 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $39,864,000 after purchasing an additional 574,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 3.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,490,511 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $23,028,000 after purchasing an additional 45,660 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VOD. Argus lowered shares of Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 18th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.34.

Shares of NASDAQ VOD opened at $17.77 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.58 and its 200-day moving average is $15.91. Vodafone Group Plc has a twelve month low of $14.53 and a twelve month high of $20.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.5142 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.9%.

About Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

