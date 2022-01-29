Fort L.P. Takes $496,000 Position in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Fort L.P. bought a new stake in AECOM (NYSE:ACM) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 7,848 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ACM. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of AECOM by 473.1% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 533 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of AECOM by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 585 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of AECOM by 182.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 594 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of AECOM in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of AECOM in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Get AECOM alerts:

Shares of ACM stock opened at $68.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a PE ratio of 58.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $73.25 and a 200-day moving average of $68.04. AECOM has a one year low of $49.34 and a one year high of $78.62.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The construction company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. AECOM had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 1.30%. AECOM’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.28%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on AECOM from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised AECOM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on AECOM from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on AECOM from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on AECOM from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.67.

About AECOM

AECOM engages in the design, build, finance and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment engages in planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental and energy.

Further Reading: Net Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AECOM (NYSE:ACM).

Receive News & Ratings for AECOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AECOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.