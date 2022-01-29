Fort L.P. Sells 1,019 Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Fort L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 906 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,019 shares during the period. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.77, for a total transaction of $37,471.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.41, for a total value of $25,463,393.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 328,540 shares of company stock valued at $110,505,067 in the last ninety days. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of FB stock opened at $301.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $839.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $327.53 and a 200-day moving average of $342.33. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 1-year low of $253.50 and a 1-year high of $384.33.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FB. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $430.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. HSBC upgraded Meta Platforms from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 target price (down from $425.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.51.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

