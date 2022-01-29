Fort L.P. Makes New Investment in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Fort L.P. acquired a new stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ETN. Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in Eaton by 1.4% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 58,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,722,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in Eaton by 3.1% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 65,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares during the period. First American Bank grew its holdings in Eaton by 1.3% during the third quarter. First American Bank now owns 51,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,643,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Eaton by 1.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,363,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $498,367,000 after purchasing an additional 57,700 shares during the period. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division lifted its position in Eaton by 1.4% during the third quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 61,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,250,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

ETN opened at $156.69 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $167.25 and a 200 day moving average of $163.77. The company has a market cap of $62.46 billion, a PE ratio of 30.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.19. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $116.74 and a 12 month high of $175.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 16.14%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Craig Arnold sold 127,559 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.38, for a total transaction of $21,861,061.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,662 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.12, for a total transaction of $452,859.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 183,051 shares of company stock worth $31,507,939. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ETN shares. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Eaton in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $159.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $171.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.06.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

