Fort L.P. Buys Shares of 4,441 Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Fort L.P. purchased a new stake in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,441 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cognex by 3.4% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 254,077 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $20,382,000 after purchasing an additional 8,460 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognex in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,963,000. Sandler Capital Management raised its position in shares of Cognex by 180.0% in the second quarter. Sandler Capital Management now owns 224,033 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $18,830,000 after purchasing an additional 144,033 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cognex by 5.2% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,472 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cognex by 22.0% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 15,752 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,845 shares during the period. 88.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CGNX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Cognex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Northcoast Research raised shares of Cognex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Cognex from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Cognex from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.14.

In other news, CFO Paul Todgham sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total value of $248,970.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CGNX opened at $63.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.36. The company has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.70 and a beta of 1.64. Cognex Co. has a 12-month low of $61.64 and a 12-month high of $101.82.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). Cognex had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 29.08%. The company had revenue of $284.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Cognex Co. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This is a positive change from Cognex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Cognex’s payout ratio is currently 15.76%.

Cognex

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks in processes, where vision is required. The company was founded by Robert J. Shillman, William Silver and Marilyn Matz in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, MA.

