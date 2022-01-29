Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Purchased by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,978 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,565 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of F. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the third quarter worth about $108,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 12.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 723,065 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $10,745,000 after purchasing an additional 82,281 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 8.6% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 55,129 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 4,363 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 56.5% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 213,099 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,167,000 after purchasing an additional 76,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. purchased 412,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.62 per share, with a total value of $8,505,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 12,419 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total transaction of $250,491.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 103,088 shares of company stock worth $2,090,456 over the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on F shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Ford Motor from $18.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Nomura downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.91.

NYSE F opened at $19.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $78.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.91, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.15 and a 200-day moving average of $17.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $10.36 and a 1-year high of $25.87.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $33.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.79 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.14%.

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

