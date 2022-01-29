Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.10), Fidelity Earnings reports. Flushing Financial had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 23.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share.

NASDAQ:FFIC opened at $23.57 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.51 and a 200 day moving average of $23.42. Flushing Financial has a 52 week low of $17.94 and a 52 week high of $25.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $723.03 million, a P/E ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 0.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Flushing Financial’s payout ratio is 39.44%.

In other news, CEO John R. Buran purchased 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.77 per share, for a total transaction of $42,786.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 5.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Flushing Financial by 71.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 93,275 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,000,000 after buying an additional 38,830 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Flushing Financial by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,699 shares of the bank’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 11,509 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Flushing Financial by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 277,356 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,268,000 after buying an additional 9,597 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Flushing Financial by 110.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,216 shares of the bank’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 4,304 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Flushing Financial by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,714 shares of the bank’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 1,715 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Flushing Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

About Flushing Financial

Flushing Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Flushing Savings Bank, which provides banking and financial services. Its principal business is attracting retail deposits from the general public and investing those deposits together with funds generated from ongoing operations and borrowings, primarily in originations and purchases of multi-family residential properties, commercial business loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, construction loans, small business administration loans and other small business loans, mortgage loan, U.S.

