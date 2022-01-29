Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $30.15. Flanigan’s Enterprises shares last traded at $28.02, with a volume of 5,624 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Flanigan’s Enterprises from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Get Flanigan's Enterprises alerts:

The company has a market cap of $52.12 million, a PE ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $33.64 million during the quarter. Flanigan’s Enterprises had a return on equity of 21.39% and a net margin of 8.23%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 150,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,500,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth $215,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth $252,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 66,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth $483,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.69% of the company’s stock.

Flanigan’s Enterprises Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL)

Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc operates as a chain of small cocktail lounges and package liquor stores. It operates through the following segments: Package Liquor Stores and Restaurants. The Package Liquor Stores segment consists of retail liquor sales and related items. The Restaurant segment provides casual, standardized dining experience and typical of casual restaurant chains.

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Flanigan's Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flanigan's Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.