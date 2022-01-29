Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $30.15. Flanigan’s Enterprises shares last traded at $28.02, with a volume of 5,624 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Flanigan’s Enterprises from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Get Flanigan's Enterprises alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $52.12 million, a PE ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $33.64 million during the quarter. Flanigan’s Enterprises had a return on equity of 21.39% and a net margin of 8.23%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BDL. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Flanigan’s Enterprises in the second quarter worth $483,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Flanigan’s Enterprises by 0.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 150,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,500,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Flanigan’s Enterprises by 14.0% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 66,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Flanigan’s Enterprises during the second quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Flanigan’s Enterprises during the second quarter worth $252,000. 12.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL)

Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc operates as a chain of small cocktail lounges and package liquor stores. It operates through the following segments: Package Liquor Stores and Restaurants. The Package Liquor Stores segment consists of retail liquor sales and related items. The Restaurant segment provides casual, standardized dining experience and typical of casual restaurant chains.

Read More: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Flanigan's Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flanigan's Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.