Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) PT Lowered to $155.00

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) had its price target cut by Mizuho from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on FISV. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Fiserv from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Fiserv from $138.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Fiserv from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. William Blair assumed coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Fiserv from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fiserv has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $130.41.

FISV opened at $104.89 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $103.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $69.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.35, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.84. Fiserv has a one year low of $92.06 and a one year high of $127.34.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 8.23%. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Fiserv will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fiserv news, Director Harry Disimone purchased 1,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $97.21 per share, with a total value of $97,210.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alison Davis sold 1,934 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total value of $193,728.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 21,491 shares of company stock valued at $2,064,444 and sold 148,965 shares valued at $15,237,813. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 198,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,223,000 after buying an additional 27,932 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 2,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 88,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,516,000 after buying an additional 11,098 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 4,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Fiserv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,039,000. 97.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

