FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 3.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,503,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 278,637 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $337,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 100,678 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,746,000 after acquiring an additional 11,755 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 30,128 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 6,817 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 28,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 10,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in FirstEnergy during the 2nd quarter worth $1,179,000. Institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FE opened at $41.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.35 and a 200-day moving average of $38.75. FirstEnergy Corp. has a twelve month low of $30.22 and a twelve month high of $42.03. The firm has a market cap of $22.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.37.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 17.84%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.85%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FE shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Evercore ISI raised shares of FirstEnergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of FirstEnergy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.29.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

Further Reading: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.