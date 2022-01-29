First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FSZ) Price Target Cut to $10.00

First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FSZ) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund stock opened at $65.79 on Wednesday. First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund has a 12 month low of $59.42 and a 12 month high of $71.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.22.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund by 231.1% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 91,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,990,000 after acquiring an additional 63,970 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund during the second quarter worth $2,474,000. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter worth $1,497,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund by 118.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 11,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Green Harvest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund during the third quarter worth $431,000.

