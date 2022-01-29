First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FSZ) Price Target Cut to $10.00

First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FSZ) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.
First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund stock opened at $65.79 on Wednesday. First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund has a 12 month low of $59.42 and a 12 month high of $71.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.22.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%.
Further Reading: Candlestick
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.