First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF (NASDAQ:RFEM) Shares Sold by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc lowered its stake in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF (NASDAQ:RFEM) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 403 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 2,265 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF by 63.1% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 24,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 9,469 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 10,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $295,000.

Get First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

NASDAQ RFEM opened at $65.31 on Friday. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $64.74 and a 12 month high of $78.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.49 and a 200-day moving average of $69.05.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.897 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $3.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.49%. This is an increase from First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59.

Read More: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RFEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF (NASDAQ:RFEM).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.