First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF (NASDAQ:DALI) Short Interest Update

First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF (NASDAQ:DALI) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a growth of 2,166.7% from the December 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $276,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 122,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,048,000 after purchasing an additional 11,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,108,000.

Shares of DALI opened at $24.14 on Friday. First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF has a 12-month low of $22.10 and a 12-month high of $27.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.84.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $0.029 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a boost from First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00.

