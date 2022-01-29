First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM) Short Interest Update

First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decrease of 92.6% from the December 31st total of 43,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSE FAM traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.29. 16,139 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,813. First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund has a 1 year low of $8.96 and a 1 year high of $10.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.64 and a 200 day moving average of $9.96.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 1st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund by 21.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 167,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after buying an additional 30,061 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund by 4.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 364,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,728,000 after buying an additional 16,669 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund in the second quarter valued at about $145,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund by 5.8% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 178,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after buying an additional 9,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund by 173.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 8,132 shares during the last quarter.

About First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund

First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in investment grade and below-investment grade government and corporate debt securities.

