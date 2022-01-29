First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM) Short Interest Update

First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decrease of 92.6% from the December 31st total of 43,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of NYSE FAM traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.29. 16,139 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,813. First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund has a 1 year low of $8.96 and a 1 year high of $10.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.64 and a 200 day moving average of $9.96.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 1st.
About First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund
First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in investment grade and below-investment grade government and corporate debt securities.
See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.