First Republic Investment Management Inc. Sells 83,857 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 83,857 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $3,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Zillow Group by 79.1% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Zillow Group in the third quarter worth $32,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Zillow Group in the second quarter worth $38,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Zillow Group by 43.8% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zillow Group in the third quarter worth $78,000. 79.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 1,905 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total value of $116,185.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Arik Prawer sold 7,392 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total transaction of $450,985.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 97,343 shares of company stock valued at $5,959,728. Insiders own 14.63% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on Z. TheStreet lowered shares of Zillow Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $217.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zillow Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:Z opened at $47.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.51 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.80 and a 12 month high of $208.11.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($1.22) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 3.07%.

Zillow Group Profile

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

