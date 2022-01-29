First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $3.82 Million Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,026 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $3,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Full18 Capital LLC acquired a new position in Welltower in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,672,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Welltower in the third quarter worth $123,000. Glenview Trust Co raised its holdings in Welltower by 10.5% in the third quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 3,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in Welltower by 154.6% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 26,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 15,914 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its holdings in Welltower by 1.7% in the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 52,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,314,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on WELL. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Welltower from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Welltower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Welltower from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Welltower from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Welltower in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.47.

Welltower stock opened at $84.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.02. Welltower Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.45 and a 1-year high of $89.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 2.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th were given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 234.62%.

About Welltower

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

