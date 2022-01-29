First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $3.35 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,025 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,786 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 21.1% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 10.3% in the third quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $123.21 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.40. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $120.50 and a 1-year high of $142.25.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

Read More: How is a price target determined?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.