First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $3.19 Million Stock Holdings in Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,024 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,389 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Cryoport were worth $3,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cryoport in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,959,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 30,558 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,650 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 752,900 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $50,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 87.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,284 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ CYRX opened at $37.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -20.96 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 9.99, a quick ratio of 9.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Cryoport, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.97 and a 1 year high of $86.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.77 and its 200-day moving average is $62.81.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $56.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.44 million. Cryoport had a negative net margin of 12.57% and a positive return on equity of 2.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 407.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CYRX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Roth Capital raised shares of Cryoport from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cryoport in a report on Thursday, November 11th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cryoport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.75.

In related news, major shareholder Freeze Parent L.P. Blackstone sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $38,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jerrell Shelton sold 65,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.23, for a total transaction of $5,169,757.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 630,500 shares of company stock worth $47,420,798 over the last quarter. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

