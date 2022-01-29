First Republic Investment Management Inc. Grows Stake in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,509 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $3,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 1,156.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 364,856 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $131,421,000 after acquiring an additional 335,827 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 177.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 286,047 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $109,863,000 after acquiring an additional 182,913 shares in the last quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,216,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 134.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 257,034 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $98,719,000 after acquiring an additional 147,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bloom Tree Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DECK shares. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wedbush started coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $390.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Deckers Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $388.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $525.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Deckers Outdoor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $460.50.

Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $305.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $364.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $390.04. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 12 month low of $285.81 and a 12 month high of $451.49.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $721.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $758.79 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 30.04% and a net margin of 15.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.58 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 15.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Wendy W. Yang sold 14,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.94, for a total value of $6,054,380.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.28, for a total value of $205,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,833 shares of company stock worth $8,250,076. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

